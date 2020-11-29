Anthony Smith proved he still has some gas left in the tank, making quick work of Devin Clark last night in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark, and was fittingly the top earner of the night.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Anthony Smith: $325,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miguel Baeza: $93,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Su Mudaerji: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nathan Maness: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark: $62,000 ($52,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gina Mazany: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ashlee Evans-Smith: $36,500 ($30,000 to show, $3,000 from Dumont for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Sanders: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Takashi Sato: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Parker Porter: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bill Algeo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Pearce: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Anderson dos Santos: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Norma Dumont: $20,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rachael Ostovich: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Spike Carlyle: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kamaka III: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Parisian: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Martin Day: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Malcolm Gordon: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

