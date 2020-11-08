UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira

Nov 7, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,571 – sneaky strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Thiago Santos (21-7, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira (31-7, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (29-19, #26 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser (19-6-1, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Ian Heinisch (14-3, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Brendan Allen (15-3, #19 ranked middleweight) CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19

Featherweights:

Giga Chikadze (11-2, #58 ranked featherweight) vs Jamey Simmons (7-2)/68

Women’s Strawweights:

Claudia Gadelha (18-4, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Yan Xiaonan (12-1, #18 ranked women’s strawweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Trevin Giles (12-2, #18 ranked middleweight) vs Bevon Lewis (7-2, #53 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Raoni Barcelos (15-1, #14 ranked bantamweight) vs Khalid Taha (13-2, #36 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Max Griffin (15-8, #60 ranked welterweight) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (8-2)

Featherweights:

Darren Elkins (24-9, #22 ranked featherweight) vs Eduardo Garagorri (13-1, #71 ranked featherweight))

Heavyweights:

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-6-1, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Romanov (9-3, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Gustavo Lopez (11-5, #55 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE)- ROUND 1 (2:43) vs Anthony Birchak (16-6, #53 ranked bantamweight)

