The old Pitbull still has some bite left in him – Andrei Arlovski got a big win last night at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira, and in the process was the night’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Andrei Arlovski: $350,000 ($330,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Glover Teixeira: $255,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Elkins: $144,000 ($62,000 to show, $62,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raoni Barcelos: $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze: $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Santos: $95,000 ($80,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandr Romanov: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalid Taha: $74,000 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Gadelha: $66,000 ($56,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yan Xiaonan: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Giles: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $42,000 ($32,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gustavo Lopez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser: $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bevon Lewis: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Birchak: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamey Simmons: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ramiz Brahimaj: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Fighter Salaries