Congratulations to Andrew Potrebica for winning our UFC 255 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland on Nov 28th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Deiveson Figueiredo – 88%
Valentina Shevchenko – 95%
Mike Perry – 73%
Cynthia Calvillo – 56%
Paul Craig – 58%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 77-29 (73%)
UFC 255 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Andrew Potrebica
|9
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|8
|2
|Eduardo Ramos
|8
|2
|Isaac
|8
|2
|Raf CORPORAL
|8
|6
|.Harrison
|7
|6
|Alex Gray
|7
|6
|Barry Oh
|7
|6
|Dave K.
|7
|6
|Jake Almond
|7
|6
|Louis Volavola
|7
|6
|Luke Odumesi
|7
|6
|Rileigh Standley
|7
|6
|TJ
|7
|15
|Alec Schmitt
|6
|15
|Austin Rogers
|6
|15
|Benjamin Short
|6
|15
|Brendan Chadwick
|6
|15
|Cam Nguyen
|6
|15
|Christian Mejia
|6
|15
|Dominic
|6
|15
|Joe Rodriguez
|6
|15
|Kevin Mahon
|6
|15
|Neil H.
|6
|15
|Robert Akers
|6
|15
|SternFan74
|6
|15
|Taine Scott
|6
|28
|Anthony Barrientos
|5
|28
|Bailey Smith
|5
|28
|Benjamin Ostic
|5
|28
|Braden Senack
|5
|28
|Chase
|5
|28
|Daniel Caughtry
|5
|28
|Demitri
|5
|28
|DJ
|5
|28
|Dylan Simonsen
|5
|28
|Ethan
|5
|28
|Giuseppe
|5
|28
|Herman Martinez
|5
|28
|Ibrahim
|5
|28
|Justice Chukwunonso Michael
|5
|28
|Justin Calvert
|5
|28
|Luke August
|5
|28
|Luke Tov
|5
|28
|Nathan Autenrieb
|5
|28
|Robert Oakes
|5
|28
|RonT
|5
|28
|Shukor Jan
|5
|28
|Simon
|5
|28
|Steve Risk
|5
|28
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|28
|Tp
|5
|28
|Tristan Ezra long
|5
|28
|Tristan Raye
|5
|28
|Tuakore Singapu
|5
|28
|Tyree Robins
|5
|57
|AASHISH GURUNG
|4
|57
|Adrian Sunnex
|4
|57
|Agus Susanto
|4
|57
|Andrew Nixon
|4
|57
|Angus Judson
|4
|57
|Ben Lyford
|4
|57
|Callum
|4
|57
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|57
|Christopher Reive
|4
|57
|Connor Eade
|4
|57
|Corey Heck
|4
|57
|Cullen
|4
|57
|Dan
|4
|57
|Danny
|4
|57
|Darryl Fitzgerald
|4
|57
|David Leach
|4
|57
|Emma Vreeland
|4
|57
|Erik Perez
|4
|57
|Jacob
|4
|57
|James Weise
|4
|57
|jared mccann
|4
|57
|Jayden Murphy
|4
|57
|Joel R
|4
|57
|John Flores
|4
|57
|John Sunny
|4
|57
|Josh Brymer-halls
|4
|57
|Joshua A
|4
|57
|Justin
|4
|57
|Landon Brown
|4
|57
|Latesh pujari
|4
|57
|Leanne R
|4
|57
|Luke Galloway
|4
|57
|Michael J.
|4
|57
|Mike jarv
|4
|57
|Nathan n
|4
|57
|Neil Fonseca
|4
|57
|Reece Kyle
|4
|57
|Rhyce Contreras
|4
|57
|Ricky Xayachack
|4
|57
|ryanC
|4
|57
|Sam fowler
|4
|57
|Sam Kember
|4
|57
|Stone La Velle
|4
|57
|Thomas Mulligan
|4
|57
|Zac
|4
|102
|Andrea Hillman
|3
|102
|Armand Metichecchia
|3
|102
|Ashleigh K
|3
|102
|Ben Hilder
|3
|102
|Cameron Cornell
|3
|102
|Cameron fleming
|3
|102
|Chalis kelsey
|3
|102
|Dalton smith
|3
|102
|Daniel
|3
|102
|Dante
|3
|102
|David Jaquays
|3
|102
|Deacon
|3
|102
|Eric McIntosh
|3
|102
|Garrett Sharp
|3
|102
|Gordon Takairangi
|3
|102
|james
|3
|102
|Karl Emms
|3
|102
|Kody Robinson
|3
|102
|leo carleton
|3
|102
|Lucas mano
|3
|102
|Micah Geraets
|3
|102
|Michael V.
|3
|102
|Nathan H.
|3
|102
|Nathaniel
|3
|102
|Nicholas Cochran
|3
|102
|Odinakachi Ekpe
|3
|102
|Omar Abdulla
|3
|102
|Omar Comin’
|3
|102
|Riley
|3
|102
|Rohan Kandan-Smith
|3
|102
|Trey Timoko
|3
|102
|Tyler Paul
|3
|102
|Umar Zaheer
|3
|102
|Vunivesi Minoneti
|3
|102
|Walter Lee Davis III
|3
|102
|Yuheng Rong
|3
|138
|AJ Rega
|2
|138
|Bernard Temu
|2
|138
|Bronson halligan
|2
|138
|Bryce Gerrey
|2
|138
|Cody Long
|2
|138
|Coloma Castro
|2
|138
|Daniel Meehan
|2
|138
|Ivan
|2
|138
|Jack Dale
|2
|138
|Josh
|2
|138
|Josh smith
|2
|138
|Joshua Head
|2
|138
|Keegan
|2
|138
|Luis Ryan Cepeda
|2
|138
|owen
|2
|138
|Quinn
|2
|138
|Ryan K
|2
|138
|Sam green
|2
|138
|Sergio Alvarez
|2
|157
|Bryan Huacon
|1
|157
|Ken
|1
|157
|Miles Trivedi
|1
|157
|montelo waithe
|1
|157
|Rodney
|1
|162
|larry chaput
|0
|162
|Somer Gilbee
|0
November Top Ten
|1
|Louis Volavola
|15
|1
|Tuakore Singapu
|15
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|14
|4
|Barry Oh
|13
|4
|Isaac
|13
|4
|Neil H.
|13
|4
|Robert Akers
|13
2020 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|181
|2
|Herman Martinez
|170
|3
|Nathan H.
|166
|3
|Sternfan74
|166
|5
|Michael J.
|165
|The MMA Manifesto
|160
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|157
|7
|Dan
|150
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|142
|8
|Isaac
|142
|10
|ryanC
|141
