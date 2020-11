UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez

Nov 21, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

12,197 – above average

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:

Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez (24-5, #5 ranked flyweight)

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship:

Valentina Shevchenko (19-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jennifer Maia (18-6-1, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Mike Perry (14-6, #30 ranked welterweight) vs Tim Means (30-12-1, 1 NC, #50 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Katlyn Chookagian (14-4, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo (9-1-1, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (27-11-1, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Paul Craig (13-4-1, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Brandon Moreno (17-5-1, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Royval (12-4, #8 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:

Joaquin Buckley (11-3, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Jordan Wright (11-0, 1 NC, #46 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Antonina Shevchenko (8-2, #28 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ariane Lipski (13-5, #18 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Daniel Rodriguez (13-1, #35 ranked welterweight) vs Nicolas Dalby (18-4-1, 1 NC, #57 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Alan Jouban (16-7, #34 ranked welterweight) vs Jared Gooden (17-4)

Middleweights:

Kyle Daukaus (9-1, #60 ranked middleweight) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (13-1)

Welterweights:

Louis Cosce (7-0) vs Sasha Palatnikov (5-2)

