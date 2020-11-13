Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Antonio Arroyo

Opponent: Eryk Anders

Odds: +138 (bet $100 to win $138)

Eryk Anders comes into this fight as the favorite and I would assume some of that is due to the name value. Anders was the main event twice in his first five UFC fights, falling to both Lyoto Machida and Thiago Santos. Since then he’s gone just 2-3 and in the process has absorbed a lot of blows.

If you look at the common attribute of the fighters who have beaten Anders, it’s that they all are light on their feet and move well. Anders, as seen in his debut with Rafael Natal or subsequent fight with Markus Perez, likes to have an opponent who will plant and trade with him. Meanwhile, fighters like Elias Theodorou and Khalil Roundtree who get in and out far better, wind up outstriking him and really getting him frustrated.

Arroyo is perhaps even more mobile than those who have handled Anders in that way. In addition, he has big KO power, especially with his legs. So if he manages to frustrate Anders into making mistakes, he may even land the big blow. Otherwise, his ability to avoid strikes should help him on the judge’s cards.







2020 Record: 13–21

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -$123

Return on Investment: <1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

The Livest Dog at UFC Felder vs dos Anjos: Antonio Arroyo