Name: Bill Algeo

Opponent: Spike Carlyle

Odds: +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

It makes sense for Algeo to be entering his second (third if you count Contender Series) UFC bout with a plus next to his odds. Senior Perfecto has not exactly been perfect thus far, going 0-2 in those bouts. His opponent, meanwhile, has picked up a highlight reel KO, and makes perfect sense as a favorite.

However, this one comes down to level of competition for me. Algeo stepped in on short notice to face Ricardo Lamas. Not only did he stand toe-to-toe with the former title challenger, but he took and delivered some devastating blows. His work rate in that fight (combined with his Contender Series fight) was outstanding. He landed nearly eight strikes per minute.

This is all particularly helpful for dealing with Spike Carlyle – a power puncher who faded in the second and third rounds of his last fight. As long as Algeo is able to avoid that big blow early, or is able to eat it for that matter, he should be able to cruise to a decision or late finish.

2020 Record: 13–22

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -$223

Return on Investment: <1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

