Name: Brandon Royval

Opponent: Brandon Moreno

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

This is the third time in the last six months that Royval has been featured in this column. Despite two submission wins, here he still sits as a sizable underdog. Some of this is due to the steep climb in competition each time – from the regional circuit to the fringe top 10, to the fringe top five, to firmly in the top five.

However, while we’re looking at him as someone who beat lower competition every time, we need to look at how he’s doing it. Although he submitted the talented striker Kai Kara-France, he really did a number on Kara-France on the feet. In fact, it was stunning the New Zealand native that set up the finish. He also out grappled Tim Elliott and put him away, something that Demetrious Johnson failed to do.

Given that he’s showed this much depth in these areas, it seems crazy that we’re still doubting his abilities. Even if you are a Moreno fan, the +160 odds here are impossible to ignore.



2020 Record: 13–21

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -$123

Return on Investment: <1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

