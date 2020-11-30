Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report
Vitals
6’3″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Southpaw
April 8, 1983
Record
25-14 (UFC: 13-9)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– terrific athlete – college football; football, wrestling, track in high school
– huge reach
– very well rounded fighter
– powerful striker – knockout power in all limbs; broke Ryan Jimmo’s arm with a kick
– great submission skills – the Von Preux Choke!
– very accurate striker
– good takedown accuracy & defense
– active on ground looking for submissions
– unorthodox movements in the cage
Weaknesses
– on the wrong side of 30
– porous striking defense
– doesn’t look for many takedowns
– inconsistent career thus far
– trains at a small gym – only UFC fighter there
– has lost when he’s fought other top ranked fighters
Synopsis
OSP has an incredible package of size, athleticism, power, and skills. The sky could be the limit for him, if he can get on a hot streak and reel off some wins.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report