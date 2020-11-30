Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report

Vitals

6’3″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

80″ reach, Southpaw

April 8, 1983

Record

25-14 (UFC: 13-9)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– terrific athlete – college football; football, wrestling, track in high school

– huge reach

– very well rounded fighter

– powerful striker – knockout power in all limbs; broke Ryan Jimmo’s arm with a kick

– great submission skills – the Von Preux Choke!

– very accurate striker

– good takedown accuracy & defense

– active on ground looking for submissions

– unorthodox movements in the cage

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30

– porous striking defense

– doesn’t look for many takedowns

– inconsistent career thus far

– trains at a small gym – only UFC fighter there

– has lost when he’s fought other top ranked fighters

Synopsis

OSP has an incredible package of size, athleticism, power, and skills. The sky could be the limit for him, if he can get on a hot streak and reel off some wins.

