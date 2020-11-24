Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the third episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis.

Enjoy!

#UFC Blaydes vs Lewis Preview w/ @JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland on the MMA Gambling Podcast The plan to actually make some money this week?

Can Jeff make money despite being very chalky?

Will Jeff close the Twitter follower gap with Dan? https://t.co/0vXNyV1Ayn pic.twitter.com/0WIiPqcu2m — Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) November 23, 2020

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 3 - UFC Blaydes vs Lewis Picks