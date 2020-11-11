Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the premiere episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos.

Enjoy!

#UFCVegas14 Preview w/ @jefffoxwriter & @gumbyvreeland on the NEW of the MMA Gambling Podcast on @TheSGPNetwork

Can Felder beat Dos Anjos on short notice?

Will all of Jeff’s live dogs come through?

What stats are key to winning UFC fights? https://t.co/yuQGRltpVj pic.twitter.com/PFoBdK6JGV — Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) November 11, 2020

