Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the premiere episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos.

Enjoy!

 

 

 

