As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Raoni Barcelos (15-1) vs Khalid Taha (13-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Giga Chikadze (11-2) vs Jamey Simmons (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Daniel Rodriguez (13-1) vs Bryan Barberena (15-7) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Anjos – Nov 14th

Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) vs Khaos Williams (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Anjos – Nov 14th

Mike Perry (14-6) vs Tim Means (30-12-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Katlyn Chookagian (14-4) vs Cynthia Calvillo (9-1-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Junior dos Santos (21-8) vs Ciryl Gane (6-0) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Billy Quarantillo (15-2) vs Gavin Tucker (12-1) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Alexandre Pantoja (22-5) vs Manel Kape (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Michelle Waterson (18-8) vs Amanda Ribas (10-1) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Dominick Reyes (12-2) vs Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Bellator

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) vs Juliana Velasquez (10-0) – Bellator 254 – Dec 10th

