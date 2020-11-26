As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Max Holloway (21-6) vs Calvin Kattar (22-4) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th
Jacob Kilburn (8-3) vs Austin Lingo (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th
Sara McMann (12-5) vs Julianna Pena (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th
Anthony Hernandez (7-2) vs Rodolfo Vieira (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th
Nasrat Haqparast (12-3) vs Arman Tsarukyan (15-2) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd
Andre Muniz (20-4) vs Andrew Sanchez (12-5) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd
Ottman Azaitar (13-0) vs Matt Frevola (8-1-1) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd
Umar Nurmagomedov (12-0) vs Sergey Morozov (16-3) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd
Shane Burgos (13-2) vs Hakeem Dawodu (12-1-1) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd
Kelvin Gastelum (15-6) vs Ian Heinisch (14-3) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 30th
Jimmie Rivera (23-4) vs Pedro Munhoz (18-5) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 30th
Alistair Overeem (47-18) vs Alexander Volkov (32-8) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Mike Rodriguez (11-5, 1 NC) vs Danilo Marques (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Marion Reneau (9-6-1) vs Macy Chiasson (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0) vs Wellington Turman (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Julio Arce (16-4) vs Timur Valiev (16-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Uriah Hall (16-9) vs Chris Weidman (15-5) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th
Yana Kunitskaya (13-5-1) vs Ketlen Vieira (11-1) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Feb 20th
Danny Chavez (11-3) vs Jared Gordon (16-4) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Feb 20th
William Knight (9-1) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th
Aleksandar Rakic (13-2) vs Thiago Santos (21-8) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Mar 6th
RIZIN
Bantamweight Championship: Kai Asakura (16-2) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (28-3) – RIZIN 26 – Dec 31st
