As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Daniel Rodriguez (13-1) vs Nicolas Dalby (18-4-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st
Louis Cosce (7-0) vs Sasha Palatnikov (5-2) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st
Takashi Sato (16-3) vs Miguel Baeza (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th
Bill Algeo (13-5) vs Spike Carlyle (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th
Jack Hermansson (21-5) vs Kevin Holland (20-5) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th
Nate Landwehr (14-3) vs Movsar Evloev (13-0) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th
Sergey Spivak (11-2) vs Jared Vanderaa (11-4) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th
Cub Swanson (26-11) vs Daniel Pineda (27-13) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th
Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) vs Geoff Neal (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th
Conor McGregor (22-4) vs Dustin Poirier (26-6) – UFC 257 – Jan 23/21
Antonio Carlos Junior (10-4) vs Brad Tavares (17-6) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd
Carlos Condit (31-13) vs Matt Brown (24-17) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Jan 30th
Maycee Barber (8-1) vs Alexa Grasso (12-3) – Feb 13th
Bellator
Benson Henderson (28-9) vs Jason Jackson (12-4) – Bellator 253 – Nov 19th
Invicta FC
Kayla Harrison (7-0) vs Courtney King (4-1) – Invicta FC 43 – Nov 20th
