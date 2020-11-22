Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Career Earnings

UFC 76 – Sep 22/07 – L (Griffin) – $150,000

UFC 93 – Jan 17/09 – W (Coleman) – $240,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 97 – Apr 18/09 – W (Liddell) – $270,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $70,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 104 – Oct 24/09 – L (Machida) – $250,000 ($155,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus – paid despite losing)

UFC 113 – May 8/10 – W (Machida) – $315,000 ($155,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – L (Jones) – $160,000*

UFC 134 – Aug 27/11 – W (Griffin) – $230,000 ($160,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)*

UFC 139 – Nov 29/11 – L (Henderson) – $235,000 ($165,000 to show, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Shogun vs Vera – Aug 4/12 – W (Vera) – $240,000 ($170,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – L (Gustafsson) – $175,000

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – L (Sonnen) – $175,000

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Bigfoot – Dec 7/13 – W (Te-Huna) – $295,000 ($175,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Henderson 2 – Mar 23/04 – L (Henderson) – $230,000 ($180,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 9/14 – L (Saint Preux) – $180,000*

UFC 190 – Aug 1/15 – W (Nogueira) – $310,000 ($180,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Anderson) – $270,000 ($185,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – W (Villante) – $275,000 ($190,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – July 22/18 – L (Anderson) – $210,000 ($195,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1/18 – W (Pedro) – $330,000 ($195,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16/19 – D (Craig) – $215,000 ($200,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25/20 – W (Nogueira) – $290,000 ($200,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – L (Craig) – $225,000 ($205,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $5,270,000

