Glover Teixeira Scouting Report

Vitals

6’2″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

October 28, 1979

Record

31-7 (UFC: 14-5)

Current Streak

4 straight wins

Training

2nd degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

5th degree black belt in Kajukenbo

Championships Held

Sport Fight Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004

Shooto South America 220-Pound Champion: 2011

Strengths

– heavy hands – vast majority of wins come via KO

– also very good at submissions/BJJ

– diverse striker (punches, kicks, knees, etc.)

– experienced & successful in grappling tournaments

– lands a fair amount of takedowns for a striker

– very good ground striker

– great on the ground passing guard

– above average reach for his height

– high volume striker

– very accurate striker

– good takedown defense

– active looking for submissions

– good chin

– solid cardio

– big & strong for a light heavyweight

– on a hot streak

– looked fantastic his last fight

Weaknesses

– old for a fighter

– can get caught standing in front of opponent trading blows

– not very good striking accuracy or striking defense %

– despite being a high-level black belt, displays questionable skills on the ground

– has lost when fought the elite of the sport

Synopsis

Glover Teixeira has been near the top of sport for numerous years now – can he make it to the top of the mountain?

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Glover Teixeira Scouting Report