There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Douglas Lima
|360.5
|2
|5
|Neiman Gracie
|190
|3
|2
|Yaroslav Amosov
|174.5
|4
|4
|Lorenz Larkin
|165.5
|5
|NR
|Benson Henderson
|158.5
|6
|2
|Michael Page
|148
|7
|7
|Logan Storley
|104
|8
|NR
|Aviv Gozali
|100
|9
|13
|Oliver Enkamp
|84
|10
|NR
|Kemran Lachinov
|74
|11
|9
|Joey Davis
|73
|12
|NR
|Rustam Khabilov
|72.5
|13
|NR
|Derek Anderson
|71
|14
|12
|Robson Gracie Jr
|67.5
|15
|14
|Curtis Millender
|55.5
|16
|15
|Raymond Daniels
|47.5
|17
|NR
|Kastriot Xhema
|40
|18
|18
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|38.5
|18
|19
|Sabah Homasi
|38.5
|20
|NR
|Killys Mota
|36
|21
|30
|Lewis Long
|34
|21
|21
|Simon Smotritsky
|34
|23
|19
|Walter Gahadza
|32.5
|24
|22
|Jake Smith
|32
|25
|26
|Khonry Gracie
|29.5
|26
|28
|Raphael Uchegbu
|27.5
|27
|30
|Jason Jackson
|27
|27
|30
|Moses Murrietta
|27
|29
|23
|Kiefer Crosbie
|26
|30
|33
|Antonio McKee
|25
|31
|35
|David Pacheco
|22.5
|32
|37
|Jordan Mein
|22
|33
|39
|Mark Lemminger
|18
|33
|NR
|Stefano Paterno
|18
|35
|41
|Aaron Chalmers
|16
|36
|42
|Kyle Crutchmer
|13
|37
|NR
|Pat Casey
|11.5
|38
|NR
|Albert Gonzales
|10
|39
|46
|Constantin Gnusariov
|9.5
|40
|45
|Shinsho Anzai
|8
|41
|NR
|Alan Omer
|5
|42
|47
|Andy Murad
|4.5
|43
|49
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|3.5
|44
|NR
|Bobby Lee
|0
|44
|NR
|Bobby Voelker
|0
|44
|50
|Chris Cisneros
|0
|44
|NR
|Giovanni Melillo
|0
|44
|NR
|Jaleel Willis
|0
|44
|50
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|0
|44
|NR
|Kywan Gracie
|0
|44
|NR
|Roman Faraldo
|0
|44
|NR
|Ross Houston
|0
|44
|50
|Scott Futrell
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 11/20