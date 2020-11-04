Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 4/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 418 2 3 John Salter 186 3 5 Costello Van Steenis 160.5 4 4 Anatoly Tokov 136.5 5 6 Charlie Ward 96 6 30 Taylor Johnson 72 7 9 Romero Cotton 71 8 10 Dalton Rosta 65 8 11 Mike Shipman 65 10 22 Andrew Kapel 64 10 8 Fabian Edwards 64 12 18 Norbert Novenyi 59.5 13 7 Ed Ruth 58.5 14 NR Christian Edwards 52 15 NR Vinicius de Jesus 51.5 16 14 Austin Vanderford 47.5 16 14 Dillon Danis 47.5 18 16 Tim Caron 42.5 19 17 Kent Kauppinen 36.5 20 19 Will Fleury 32.5 21 25 Johnny Eblen 32 22 22 Diego Herzog 27 23 24 Ivan Batich 25 24 NR Pietro Penini 18 25 NR Pat Casey 11.5 26 26 Kevin Fryer 9.5 27 28 Kyle Kurtz 9 27 30 Ty Gwerder 9 29 26 Joseph Creer 8.5 30 29 Alan Benson 5 31 30 Andy Manzolo 0 31 30 Bryson Bolohao 0 31 30 Evan Gubera 0 31 30 Fabio Aguiar 0 31 30 Grachik Bozinyan 0 31 NR Hamza Salim 0 31 30 Justin Moore 0 31 30 Lucas Borges 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 4/20