Andrei Arlovski Career Earnings

(UFC, Affliction, EliteXC, ONE FC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, UFC purses not made public until UFC 46)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 47 – Apr 2/04 – W (Correira) – $23,000 ($15,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 51 – Feb 5/05 – W (Sylvia) – $30,000 ($12,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC 53 – Jun 4/05 – W (Eilers) – $125,000 ($80,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)*

UFC 55 – Oct 7/05 – W (Buentello) – $135,000 ($85,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC 59 – Apr 15/06 – L (Sylvia) – $90,000

UFC 61 – Jul 8/06 – L (Sylvia) – $90,000

UFC 66 – Dec 30/06 – W (Cruz) – $145,000 ($90,000 to show, 55,000 win bonus)

UFC 70 – Apr 21/07 – W (Werdum) – $160,000

UFC 82 – Mar 1/08 – W (O’Brien) – $170,000

Affliction: Banned – Jul 19/08 – W (Rothwell) – $750,000 ($500,000 to show, $250,000 win bonus)

EliteXC: Heat – Oct 4/08 – W (Nelson) – $500,000

Affliction: Day of Reckoning – Jan 24/09 – L (Emelianenko) – $1,500,000

WSOF 1 – Nov 3/12 – W (Cole) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

WSOF 2 – Mar 23/13 – L (Johnson) – $35,000*

WSOF 5 – Sept 14/13 – W (Kyle) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)*

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – W (Schaub) – $76,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Arlovski – Sept 13/14 – W (Silva) – $130,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 187 – Mar 23/15 – W (Browne) – $134,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – W (Mir) – $240,000 ($225,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – L (Miocic) – $265,000 ($250,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Arlovski – May 8/16 – L (Overeem) – $265,000 ($250,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett – Sept 3/16 – L (Barnett) – $315,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – L (Ngannou) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – L (Tybura) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Albini) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Struve) – $295,000 ($275,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Tuivasa) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15/18 – L (Abduakhimov) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232– Dec 29/18 – L (Harris) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – L (Sakai) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Rothwell) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Rozenstruik) – $345,000 ($325,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – May 13/20 – W (Lins) – $345,000 ($325,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7/20 – W (Boser) – $350,000 ($330,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $9,133,000

