Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Anderson Silva Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include any undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Ultimate Fight Night 5 – Jun 28/06 – W (Leben) – $66,000 ($36,000 to show, $30,000* Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 64 – Oct 14/06 – W (Franklin) – $80,000 ($50,000 to show, $30,000* Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 67 – Feb 3/07 – W (Lutter) – $71,000

UFC 73 – Jul 7/07 – W (Marquardt) – $130,000 ($45,000 to show ,$45,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 77 – Oct 20/07 – W (Franklin) – $160,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 82 – Mar 1/08 – W (Henderson) – $260,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Irvin – Jul 19/08 – W (Irvin) – $200,000

UFC 90 – Oct 25/08 – W (Cote) – $200,000*

UFC 97 – Apr 18/09 – W (Leites) – $200,000*

UFC 101 – Aug 8/09 – W (Griffin) – $260,000* ($200,000* to show, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – W (Maia) – $200,000*

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – W (Sonnen) – $320,000 ($200,000 to show, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 126 – Feb 5/11 – W (Belfort) – $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 134 – Aug 27/11 – W (Okami) – $200,000*

UFC 148 – Jul 7/12 – W (Sonnen) – $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 153 – Oct 13/12 – W (Bonnar) – $200,000*

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – L (Weidman) – $600,000

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – (L (Weidman) – $600,000

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – NC (Diaz) – $420,000 ($600,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, fined $380,000 for failed drug test)

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – L (Bisping) – $665,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Cormier) – $620,000 ($600,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Brunson) – $820,000 ($600,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 234 – Feb 9/19 – L (Adesanya) – $670,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – L (Cannonier) – $620,000 ($600,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – L (Hall) – $620,000 ($600,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $8,732,000

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Anderson Silva Career Earnings