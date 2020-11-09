Megan Anderson will have to wait a little longer for her featherweight title shot. ESPN’s Brett Akamoto originally revealed champion Amanda Nunes is off the UFC 254 card.

Amanda Nunes has withdrawn from her featherweight title defense against Megan Anderson at UFC 256 for undisclosed reasons, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/7mKbpkLB8O — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2020

Anderson then reacted with broken heart emojis, then commented while retweeting Akamoto:

Wishing Amanda a speedy recovery UFC are rescheduling the bout for a date early next year. The goal remains the same We’ll be ready.. https://t.co/APZt4zUkS0 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 9, 2020

The title fight was supposed to go down Dec. 12 at UFC Apex.

Nunes won the featherweight championship from Cris Cyborg. She also holds the bantamweight title, after defeating Miesha Tate in 2016.

Anderson had a successful run in Invicta FC, where she held their featherweight championship.

