Megan Anderson will have to wait a little longer for her featherweight title shot. ESPN’s Brett Akamoto originally revealed champion Amanda Nunes is off the UFC 254 card.

Anderson then reacted with broken heart emojis, then commented while retweeting Akamoto:

The title fight was supposed to go down Dec. 12 at UFC Apex.

Nunes won the featherweight championship from Cris Cyborg. She also holds the bantamweight title, after defeating Miesha Tate in 2016.

Anderson had a successful run in Invicta FC, where she held their featherweight championship.

