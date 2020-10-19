There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Rose Namajunas 297 2 2 1 Zhang Weili 256 3 3 4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 119 4 NR 11 Amanda Ribas 71.5 5 4 5 Carla Esparza 64.5 6 5 15 Virna Jandiroba 62.5 7 9 14 Mackenzie Dern 53.5 8 8 6 Claudia Gadelha 50.5 9 6 8 Michelle Waterson 49.5 10 6 13 Angela Hill 47 11 10 Amanda Lemos 37 12 11 Emily Whitmire 35.5 13 12 Polyana Viana 35 14 13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 31.5 15 14 12 Tecia Torres 29 16 15 Kay Hanson 25 17 16 16 Felice Herrig 24.5 18 17 10 Yan Xiaonan 23.5 19 18 9 Marina Rodriguez 22 20 NR Maryna Moroz 20 20 NR Taila Santos 20 22 19 Brianna Van Buren 18 23 22 Loma Lookboonmee 13 24 21 Livia Renata Souza 12.5 25 20 Randa Markos 11 26 23 Ashley Yoder 7.5 27 24 Hannah Cifers 5.5 28 25 Mallory Martin 5 29 26 Miranda Granger 4.5 29 26 Mizuki Inoue 4.5 31 28 Aleksandra Albu 4 32 30 Ariane Carnelossi 0 32 30 Hannah Goldy 0 32 30 Jinh Yu Frey 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

