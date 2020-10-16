There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 350.5 2 2 Jessica Andrade 166.5 3 3 11 Maycee Barber 94.5 4 4 Amanda Ribas 71.5 5 5 4 Cynthia Calvillo 68 6 7 3 Jennifer Maia 60 6 7 5 Lauren Murphy 60 8 9 2 Katlyn Chookagian 58 9 6 13 Montana De La Rosa 56 10 10 7 Joanne Calderwood 54.5 11 11 6 Jessica Eye 53.5 12 20 Sabina Mazo 52 13 13 8 Roxanne Modafferi 50 14 12 16 Gillian Robertson 49 15 14 Shana Dobson 45 15 26 9 Viviane Araujo 45 17 15 Mayra Bueno Silva 37 18 16 Ariane Lipski 34.5 19 17 Poliana Botelho 32.5 20 19 Ji Yeon Kim 27.5 21 18 10 Andrea Lee 26.5 22 21 15 Alexa Grasso 20.5 23 22 JJ Aldrich 20 23 22 Maryna Moroz 20 23 NR Rachael Ostovich 20 23 22 Taila Santos 20 27 25 Cortney Casey 19.5 28 27 14 Antonina Shevchenko 16 29 29 Molly McCann 12 30 30 Justine Kish 10 30 31 Liana Jojua 10 30 31 Priscila Cachoeira 10 33 33 Mariya Agapova 9 34 34 Lucie Pudilova 8.5 35 35 12 Alexis Davis 6.5 36 36 Miranda Granger 5 37 37 Luana Carolina 4.5 38 27 Gina Mazany 3.5 39 38 Diana Belbita 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

