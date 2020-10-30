Feb 2, 2019; Fortaleza, Brazil; Johnny Walker (red gloves) reacts to fight against Justin Ledet (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Arena CFO. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 277.5
2 2 4 Glover Teixeira 163
3 4 2 Thiago Santos 138
4 11 10 Johnny Walker 134
5 3 3 Dominick Reyes 131
6 5 Ovince Saint Preux 121
7 6 8 Anthony Smith 120
7 6 7 Volkan Oezdemir 120
9 9 14 Jimmy Crute 111
10 8 5 Aleksandar Rakic 100
11 10 9 Nikita Krylov 89
12 16 12 Magomed Ankalaev 80.5
13 12 15 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 77
14 14 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 74
15 13 13 Ryan Spann 68
16 17 16 Paul Craig 62.5
17 15 Ion Cutelaba 62
18 18 Ed Herman 47
19 19 Sam Alvey 43.5
20 20 Khalil Rountree Jr 43
21 22 6 Jiri Prochazka 40
22 23 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38
23 21 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 35
24 24 Alonzo Menifield 33.5
25 25 Da Un Jung 32.5
26 26 Devin Clark 27.5
27 28 Gokhan Saki 22.5
27 28 Klidson Abreu 22.5
27 27 Modestas Bukauskas 22.5
30 30 Justin Ledet 21
31 31 Dalcha Lungiambula 18
32 32 Darko Stosic 17.5
33 33 Mike Rodriguez 10.5
34 34 Jordan Wright 10
34 40 Maxim Grishin 10
34 NR William Knight 10
37 34 Aleksa Camur 9
38 NR Danilo Marques 5
38 36 John Allan 5
38 36 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5
38 36 Roman Dolidze 5
38 36 Shamil Gamzatov 5
43 40 Andreas Michailidis 0
43 40 Dustin Jacoby 0
43 40 Ike Villanueva 0
43 40 Marcin Prachnio 0
43 40 Nicolae Negumereanu 0
43 40 Vinicius Moreira 0

 

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

 

