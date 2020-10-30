There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jan Blachowicz
|277.5
|2
|2
|4
|Glover Teixeira
|163
|3
|4
|2
|Thiago Santos
|138
|4
|11
|10
|Johnny Walker
|134
|5
|3
|3
|Dominick Reyes
|131
|6
|5
|Ovince Saint Preux
|121
|7
|6
|8
|Anthony Smith
|120
|7
|6
|7
|Volkan Oezdemir
|120
|9
|9
|14
|Jimmy Crute
|111
|10
|8
|5
|Aleksandar Rakic
|100
|11
|10
|9
|Nikita Krylov
|89
|12
|16
|12
|Magomed Ankalaev
|80.5
|13
|12
|15
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|77
|14
|14
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|74
|15
|13
|13
|Ryan Spann
|68
|16
|17
|16
|Paul Craig
|62.5
|17
|15
|Ion Cutelaba
|62
|18
|18
|Ed Herman
|47
|19
|19
|Sam Alvey
|43.5
|20
|20
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|43
|21
|22
|6
|Jiri Prochazka
|40
|22
|23
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|38
|23
|21
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|35
|24
|24
|Alonzo Menifield
|33.5
|25
|25
|Da Un Jung
|32.5
|26
|26
|Devin Clark
|27.5
|27
|28
|Gokhan Saki
|22.5
|27
|28
|Klidson Abreu
|22.5
|27
|27
|Modestas Bukauskas
|22.5
|30
|30
|Justin Ledet
|21
|31
|31
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|18
|32
|32
|Darko Stosic
|17.5
|33
|33
|Mike Rodriguez
|10.5
|34
|34
|Jordan Wright
|10
|34
|40
|Maxim Grishin
|10
|34
|NR
|William Knight
|10
|37
|34
|Aleksa Camur
|9
|38
|NR
|Danilo Marques
|5
|38
|36
|John Allan
|5
|38
|36
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|5
|38
|36
|Roman Dolidze
|5
|38
|36
|Shamil Gamzatov
|5
|43
|40
|Andreas Michailidis
|0
|43
|40
|Dustin Jacoby
|0
|43
|40
|Ike Villanueva
|0
|43
|40
|Marcin Prachnio
|0
|43
|40
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|0
|43
|40
|Vinicius Moreira
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
