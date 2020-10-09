May 30, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA Brandon Royval (blue gloves) punches Tim Elliott (red gloves) in their flyweight fight during UFC Fight Night. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Deiveson Figueiredo 316
2 2 Cody Garbrandt 175.5
3 3 2 Joseph Benavidez 122
4 4 3 Brandon Moreno 106.5
5 5 5 Alex Perez 96.5
6 6 8 Jussier Formiga 95
7 7 6 Alexandre Pantoja 94.5
8 8 11 Matt Schnell 80
9 18 7 Brandon Royval 54.5
10 9 4 Askar Askarov 44.5
11 10 Ryan Benoit 32
12 12 Amir Albazi 25
13 15 13 Raulian Paiva 14
14 14 9 Kai Kara-France 13.5
15 16 9 Rogerio Bontorin 13
16 18 12 David Dvorak 9.5
17 17 15 Jordan Espinosa 7.5
18 18 Su Mudaerji 5
19 NR Bruno Silva 0
19 NR Malcolm Gordon 0
19 NR Zarrukh Adashev 0
19 21 Zhalgas Zhumagulov 0

Check back Monday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Oct 9/20