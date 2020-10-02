May 12, 2018; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil; John Lineker (red) fights Brian Kelleher (blue)​​ during UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 453
2 2 2 Max Holloway 321.5
3 3 3 Brian Ortega 297
4 4 8 Josh Emmett 190.5
5 5 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5
6 7 Song Yadong 154.5
7 8 14 Ryan Hall 138.5
8 9 Jimmie Rivera 131
9 10 7 Calvin Kattar 117.5
10 11 6 Yair Rodriguez 110
11 17 Brian Kelleher 97
11 12 Cody Stamann 97
13 13 Ricky Simon 96.5
14 14 13 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5
15 15 Nik Lentz 93.5
16 16 11 Shane Burgos 91.5
17 18 11 Dan Ige 86.5
18 19 10 Arnold Allen 84
19 20 15 Edson Barboza 79.5
20 21 Andre Fili 79
21 22 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5
22 24 Darren Elkins 70
23 33 Hakeem Dawodu 69.5
24 25 Chas Skelly 68
24 25 Grant Dawson 68
26 23 Mirsad Bektic 62.5
27 27 Doo Ho Choi 60
27 27 Lerone Murphy 60
27 27 Ricardo Ramos 60
30 30 Makwan Amirkhani 58
31 31 Herbert Burns 56
32 32 9 Jeremy Stephens 52
33 33 Movsar Evloev 50
34 NR Damon Jackson 45
35 35 Gavin Tucker 42.5
36 36 Daniel Pineda 40
36 36 Nate Landwehr 40
38 38 16 Bryce Mitchell 39.5
39 40 Mike Grundy 36
40 39 Alex Caceres 34
40 42 Billy Quarantillo 34
42 42 Julian Erosa 32.5
43 41 Zubaira Tukhugov 30.5
44 NR L’udovit Klein 30
45 45 Cub Swanson 27.5
46 47 Charles Jourdain 27
46 44 Kyle Nelson 27
48 76 Darrick Minner 25
48 48 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25
48 48 Julio Arce 25
51 NR Omar Morales 24.5
51 45 Shane Young 24.5
53 50 Danny Henry 23.5
54 51 Jordan Griffin 22.5
54 51 Spike Carlyle 22.5
56 53 Jared Gordon 21.5
57 54 Kron Gracie 18
58 55 Giga Chikadze 13.5
58 55 Steven Peterson 13.5
58 55 Youssef Zalal 13.5
61 58 Mike Trizano 13
62 59 Mike Davis 10
63 60 Matt Sayles 9
64 62 Nad Narimani 7.5
64 62 Sheymon Moraes 7.5
66 64 Daniel Chavez 5
66 64 Jamall Emmers 5
66 64 Kai Kamaka III 5
66 64 Nathan Maness 5
66 64 Seung Woo Choi 5
71 69 Chase Hooper 4.5
71 69 Daniel Teymur 4.5
71 69 Justin Jaynes 4.5
71 69 Luiz Garagorri 4.5
71 69 Sean Woodson 4.5
76 74 Chris Fishgold 4
77 75 Vince Morales 3.5
78 76 Aalon Cruz 0
78 76 Austin Lingo 0
78 NR Bill Algeo 0
78 76 Jacob Kilburn 0
78 76 Jonny Munoz 0
78 NR Joshua Culibao 0
78 76 Peter Barrett 0
78 NR Ray Rodriguez 0
78 76 Steve Garcia 0
78 76 Suman Mokhtarian 0
78 76 Sung Bin Jo 0
78 76 T.J. Brown 0
78 NR T.J. Laramie 0
78 76 Tony Kelley 0
78 76 Vincent Cachero 0

 

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

