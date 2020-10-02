There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|453
|2
|2
|2
|Max Holloway
|321.5
|3
|3
|3
|Brian Ortega
|297
|4
|4
|8
|Josh Emmett
|190.5
|5
|5
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|176.5
|6
|7
|Song Yadong
|154.5
|7
|8
|14
|Ryan Hall
|138.5
|8
|9
|Jimmie Rivera
|131
|9
|10
|7
|Calvin Kattar
|117.5
|10
|11
|6
|Yair Rodriguez
|110
|11
|17
|Brian Kelleher
|97
|11
|12
|Cody Stamann
|97
|13
|13
|Ricky Simon
|96.5
|14
|14
|13
|Sodiq Yusuff
|95.5
|15
|15
|Nik Lentz
|93.5
|16
|16
|11
|Shane Burgos
|91.5
|17
|18
|11
|Dan Ige
|86.5
|18
|19
|10
|Arnold Allen
|84
|19
|20
|15
|Edson Barboza
|79.5
|20
|21
|Andre Fili
|79
|21
|22
|4
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|73.5
|22
|24
|Darren Elkins
|70
|23
|33
|Hakeem Dawodu
|69.5
|24
|25
|Chas Skelly
|68
|24
|25
|Grant Dawson
|68
|26
|23
|Mirsad Bektic
|62.5
|27
|27
|Doo Ho Choi
|60
|27
|27
|Lerone Murphy
|60
|27
|27
|Ricardo Ramos
|60
|30
|30
|Makwan Amirkhani
|58
|31
|31
|Herbert Burns
|56
|32
|32
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|52
|33
|33
|Movsar Evloev
|50
|34
|NR
|Damon Jackson
|45
|35
|35
|Gavin Tucker
|42.5
|36
|36
|Daniel Pineda
|40
|36
|36
|Nate Landwehr
|40
|38
|38
|16
|Bryce Mitchell
|39.5
|39
|40
|Mike Grundy
|36
|40
|39
|Alex Caceres
|34
|40
|42
|Billy Quarantillo
|34
|42
|42
|Julian Erosa
|32.5
|43
|41
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|30.5
|44
|NR
|L’udovit Klein
|30
|45
|45
|Cub Swanson
|27.5
|46
|47
|Charles Jourdain
|27
|46
|44
|Kyle Nelson
|27
|48
|76
|Darrick Minner
|25
|48
|48
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|25
|48
|48
|Julio Arce
|25
|51
|NR
|Omar Morales
|24.5
|51
|45
|Shane Young
|24.5
|53
|50
|Danny Henry
|23.5
|54
|51
|Jordan Griffin
|22.5
|54
|51
|Spike Carlyle
|22.5
|56
|53
|Jared Gordon
|21.5
|57
|54
|Kron Gracie
|18
|58
|55
|Giga Chikadze
|13.5
|58
|55
|Steven Peterson
|13.5
|58
|55
|Youssef Zalal
|13.5
|61
|58
|Mike Trizano
|13
|62
|59
|Mike Davis
|10
|63
|60
|Matt Sayles
|9
|64
|62
|Nad Narimani
|7.5
|64
|62
|Sheymon Moraes
|7.5
|66
|64
|Daniel Chavez
|5
|66
|64
|Jamall Emmers
|5
|66
|64
|Kai Kamaka III
|5
|66
|64
|Nathan Maness
|5
|66
|64
|Seung Woo Choi
|5
|71
|69
|Chase Hooper
|4.5
|71
|69
|Daniel Teymur
|4.5
|71
|69
|Justin Jaynes
|4.5
|71
|69
|Luiz Garagorri
|4.5
|71
|69
|Sean Woodson
|4.5
|76
|74
|Chris Fishgold
|4
|77
|75
|Vince Morales
|3.5
|78
|76
|Aalon Cruz
|0
|78
|76
|Austin Lingo
|0
|78
|NR
|Bill Algeo
|0
|78
|76
|Jacob Kilburn
|0
|78
|76
|Jonny Munoz
|0
|78
|NR
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|78
|76
|Peter Barrett
|0
|78
|NR
|Ray Rodriguez
|0
|78
|76
|Steve Garcia
|0
|78
|76
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|78
|76
|Sung Bin Jo
|0
|78
|76
|T.J. Brown
|0
|78
|NR
|T.J. Laramie
|0
|78
|76
|Tony Kelley
|0
|78
|76
|Vincent Cachero
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Oct 2/20