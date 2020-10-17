UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie
Oct 18, 2020
Flash Forum
Abu Dhabi, UAE
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
6,853 – above average
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300
Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights (five rounds):
Brian Ortega (14-1, 1 NC, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung (16-5, #5 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Katlyn Chookagian (14-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Andrade (20-8, #2 ranked women’s flyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Jimmy Crute (11-1, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Modestas Bukauskas (11-2, #27 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Claudia Silva (14-1, #15 ranked welterweight) vs James Krause (27-9, #23 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Thomas Almeida (22-3, #44 ranked featherweight) vs Jonathan Martinez (12-3, #32 ranked featherweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Mateusz Gamrot (17-0, 1 NC) vs Guram Kutateladze (11-2)
Women’s Flyweights:
Gillian Robertson (8-4, #14 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Poliana Botelho (8-2, #19 ranked women’s flyweight)
Middleweights:
Jun Yung Park (11-4, #49 ranked middleweight) vs John Phillips (22-10, 1 NC, #46 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Jamie Mullarkey (12-3, #70 ranked lightweight) vs Fares Ziam (10-3, #70 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-7, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Maxim Grishin (30-8-2, #40 ranked light heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO
Bantamweights:
Said Nurmagomedov (13-2, #25 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (0:51)
vs Mark Striegl (18-2, 1 NC)
