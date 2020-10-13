UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie
Oct 18, 2020
Flash Forum
Abu Dhabi, UAE

 

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,890 – above average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Brian Ortega   (14-1, 1 NC, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung  (16-5, #5 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Ciryl Gane   (6-0, #21 ranked heavyweight) vs Ante Delija   (17-3)

Women’s Flyweights:
Katlyn Chookagian   (14-3, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Andrade   (20-8, #2 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Jimmy Crute  (11-1, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Modestas Bukauskas   (11-2, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Thomas Almeida   (22-3, #44 ranked featherweight) vs Jonathan Martinez   (12-3, #32 ranked featherweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Mateusz Gamrot   (17-0, 1 NC) vs Guram Kutateladze   (11-2)

Women’s Flyweights:
Gillian Robertson   (8-4, #12 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Poliana Botelho   (8-2, #17 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:
Claudia Silva   (14-1, #15 ranked welterweight) vs James Krause   (27-9, #23 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Jun Yung Park   (11-4, #49 ranked middleweight) vs John Phillips   (22-10, 1 NC, #46 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Jamie Mullarkey   (12-3, #70 ranked lightweight) vs Fares Ziam   (10-3, #70 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Gadzhimurad Antigulov  (20-7, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Maxim Grishin   (30-8-2, #40 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Said Nurmagomedov   (13-2, #25 ranked bantamweight) vs Mark Striegl   (18-2, 1 NC)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 38: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie odds - BestFightOdds

