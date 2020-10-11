UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen
Oct 11, 2020
Flash Forum
Abu Dhabi, UAE

 

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,748 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):
Marlon Moraes   (23-6-1, #4 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen  (12-2, #5 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Edson Barboza   (20-9, #19 ranked featherweight) vs Makwan Amirkhani   (16-4, #30 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell   (38-12, #14 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcin Tybura   (19-6, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Markus Perez  (12-3, #33 ranked middleweight) vs Dricus Du Plessis   (14-2)

Heavyweights:
Tom Aspinall   (8-2, #36 ranked heavyweight) vs Alan Baudot   (8-1)

Featherweights:
Youssef Zalal   (10-2, #58 ranked featherweight) vs Ilia Topuria   (8-0)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Tom Breese   (11-2, #23 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES)

vs KB Bhullar   (8-0)

Heavyweights:
Chris Daukaus   (9-3, #30 ranked heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES)

vs Rodrigo Nascimento   (8-0, #38 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Impa Kasanganay   (8-0, #49 ranked middleweight) vs Joaquin Buckley   (10-3, #55 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA KO (SPINNING BACKFIST)

Bantamweights:
Ali Alqaisi   (8-4, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Tony Kelley   (6-2, #55 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Giga Chikadze   (10-2, #58 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)

vs Omar Morales   (10-0, #51 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Tracy Cortez  (7-1, #26 ranked women’s bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)

vs Stephanie Egger   (5-1, #54 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Bruno Silva   (10-4-2, #19 ranked flyweight) vs Tagir Ulanbekov   (10-1) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen Results