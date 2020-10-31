UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva

Oct 31, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,497 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Uriah Hall (16-9, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Anderson Silva (34-10, 1 NC, #33 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Bryce Mitchell (13-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Andre Fili (21-7, #20 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Kevin Holland (19-5, #24 ranked middleweight) vs Christian Ontiveros (11-6)

Heavyweights:

Maurice Greene (9-5, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Greg Hardy (6-2, 1 NC, #30 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Bobby Green (27-10-1, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises (13-4, #66 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Chris Gruetzemacher (14-3, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Hernandez (11-3, #13 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Adrian Yanez (11-3) vs Victor Rodriguez (7-2)

Middleweights:

Sean Strickland (20-3, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Jack Marshman (23-9, #36 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Cole Williams (11-2, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Jason Witt (17-6, #66 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Dustin Jacoby (12-5, #40 ranked light heavyweight) vs Justin Ledet (9-3, #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Miles Johns (10-1, #46 ranked bantamweight) vs Kevin Natividad (9-1)

