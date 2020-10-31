UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva
Oct 31, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva Results
Fight Card Ranking
5,497 – weak
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200


Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights (five rounds):
Uriah Hall (16-9, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Anderson Silva (34-10, 1 NC, #33 ranked middleweight)
Featherweights:
Bryce Mitchell (13-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Andre Fili (21-7, #20 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Kevin Holland (19-5, #24 ranked middleweight) vs Christian Ontiveros (11-6)
Heavyweights:
Maurice Greene (9-5, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Greg Hardy (6-2, 1 NC, #30 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Bobby Green (27-10-1, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises (13-4, #66 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Chris Gruetzemacher (14-3, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Hernandez (11-3, #13 ranked lightweight)
Bantamweights:
Adrian Yanez (11-3) vs Victor Rodriguez (7-2)
Middleweights:
Sean Strickland (20-3, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Jack Marshman (23-9, #36 ranked middleweight)
Welterweights:
Cole Williams (11-2, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Jason Witt (17-6, #66 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Dustin Jacoby (12-5, #40 ranked light heavyweight) vs Justin Ledet (9-3, #30 ranked light heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Miles Johns (10-1, #46 ranked bantamweight) vs Kevin Natividad (9-1)
