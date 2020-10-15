The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

The UFC made waves when they struck a deal with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler. However, it wasn’t the only lightweight champion from another organization they recently snatched up. This week, we look at the lesser known of the two.

Mateusz Gamrot

Nickname – Gamer

Affiliation – Czerwony Smok

From – Poznan, Poland

Height – 5’10”

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 17-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

While the submission game of Gamrot is certainly impressive and perhaps his best attribute (he’s an ADCC qualifier with a pair of heel hook finishes), the thing that has stuck out in his last few bouts is his clinch work. Particularly in his latest bout with UFC veteran Norman Parke, Gamrot used a single-collar tie and went to work. Mixing shots over the top of Parke’s guard along with short uppercuts and work to the body, Gamrot racked up not just numbers for the judges’ score cards, but also damage. That damage led to a doctor stoppage that was the first finish of Parke in nearly a decade.

Why he has been overlooked

Undefeated record, wins over UFC veterans, the champion of one of the world’s largest organizations (KSW) – there’s plenty of reasons for Gamrot to enter the UFC with loads of hype behind him. For some reason, that hype just isn’t there. There’s a lot of talk about Chandler and being the replacement for the title fight next week and Gamrot, meanwhile, will fight a fellow debuting fighter. It’s unclear why the UFC thinks that Chandler is a better sell (perhaps the language barrier and the availability of Bellator in the US), but it shouldn’t take long for Gamrot to open some eyes.

What makes this a good match-up

After last week, it seems like a bold strategy to pick against a Georgian fighter. However, unlike his countrymen who were successful this past weekend, Guram Kutateladze is a little more of a wild man in the cage. He swings with all of his might early on. While that style led him to a win in just 44 seconds his last time out, he was getting tagged and backpedaling before landing the big shot. He’s be fighting someone who not only will keep the fight technical, but will make him pay for his mistakes. Add in that Gamrot has lots of experience with five-round fights and having cardio late, and it seems like a nightmare matchup for someone who likes to empty the tank early.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 206-90-1 (2 NC) (10 DNF)

