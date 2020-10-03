Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Nassourdine Imavov

Opponent: Jordan Williams

Odds: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Let me start by saying that Jordan Williams has a very bright future. He is a solid wrestler, who is as tough as nails. Add in that he has great cardio.

With that being said, he has some flaws on the feet that play well into the game of Imavov. The biggest one is the placement of his hands after he throws a big punch. When he decides to go after it, his hooks typically result in his hands coming back to his chest rather than his chin. Imavov is a talented counter-striker who prides himself on his ability to touch the chin on the return.

Although I do like the toughness of Williams, I just imagine that the lack of defense and the power of his opponent might be a problem here. At plus money, it’s worth finding out if I’m right.

2020 Record: 11–17

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $92

Return on Investment: 1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

