Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently.

UFC

Kevin Holland (19-5) vs Makhmud Muradov (24-6) – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31st

Islam Makhachev (18-1) vs Rafael dos Anjos (29-13) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Anjos – Nov 14th

Don’Tale Mayes (7-4) vs Roque Martinez (15-6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Anjos – Nov 14th

Eryk Anders (13-5) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Anjos – Nov 14th

Rhys McKee (10-3-1) vs Alex Morono (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Anjos – Nov 14th

Tony Gravely (19-6) vs Geraldo de Freitas (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Anjos – Nov 14th

Marlon Vera (16-6-1) vs Jose Aldo (28-7) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Antonina Shevchenko (8-2) vs Ariane Lipski (13-5) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Joaquin Buckley (11-3) vs Jordan Wright (11-0) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Sean Woodson (7-1) vs Jonathan Pearce (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-4) vs Amir Albazi (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Devin Clark (12-4) vs Anthony Smith (32-16) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Ovince Saint Preux (25-14) vs Jamahal Hill (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Hermansson – Dec 5th

Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan (15-1) vs Aljamain Sterling (19-3) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Chase Hooper (9-1-1) vs Peter Barrett (11-4) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Tecia Torres (11-5) vs Angela Hill (12-9) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-8) vs Marvin Vettori (15-3-1) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Leon Edwards (18-3) vs Khazmat Chimaev (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Marlon Moraes (23-7-1) vs Rob Font (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Rick Glenn (21-6-1) vs Carlton Minus (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Matt Schnell (13-5) vs Tyson Nam (20-11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Carlos Felipe (9-1) vs Justin Tafa (4-1) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Jan 16th

Tim Elliott (15-11-1) vs Jordan Espinosa (15-8) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Jan 16th

Jessica Eye (15-8) vs Joanne Calderwood (14-5) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Ode Osbourne (8-3, 1 NC) vs Jerome Rivera (10-3) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Jan 30th

Nicco Montano (5-3) vs Karol Rosa (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Feb 6th

Mallory Martin (7-3) vs Polyana Viana (11-4) – UFC Fight Night 190 – Feb 13th

Bellator

Jake Hager (2-0, 1 NC) vs Brandon Carlton (2-0) – Bellator 250 – Oct 29th

Featherweight Championship: Patricio Freire (30-4) vs Pedro Carvalho (11-3) – Bellator 252 – Nov 12th

Invicta FC

Flyweight Championship: Pearl Gonzalez (10-5) vs Erin Blanchfield (6-1) – Invicta FC 43 – Nov 20th

RIZIN

Featherweight Championship: Mikuru Asakura (13-1, 1 NC) vs Yutaka Saito (18-4-2) – RIZIN 24 – Nov 21st

