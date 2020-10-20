As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Casey Kenney (15-2-1) vs Nathaniel Wood (17-4) – UFC 254 – Oct 24th

Alex Oliveira (21-8-1) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0) – UFC 254 – Oct 24th

Lauren Murphy (13-4) vs Liliya Shakirova (8-1) – UFC 254 – Oct 24th

Alexander Hernandez (11-3) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31st

Jeremy Stephens (28-18) vs Arnold Allen (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Gabriel Benitez (21-8) vs Justin Jaynes (16-5) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 14th

Nicolas Dalby (18-4-1) vs Orion Cosce (7-0) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Devin Clark (12-4) vs Shamil Gamzatov (14-0) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Jimmy Flick (15-5) vs Cody Durden (11-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Hermansson – Dec 5th

Mackenzie Dern (9-1) vs Virna Jandiroba (16-1) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Li Jingliang (17-6) vs Dwight Grant (10-3) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-8) vs Marvin Vettori (15-4-1) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Belal Muhammad (17-3) vs Sean Brady (13-0) – UFC Fight Night 186 – Dec 19th

Brian Kelleher (22-11) vs Ricky Simon (16-3) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Jan 16th

Roxanne Modafferi (25-18) vs Viviane Araujo (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Jan 30th

Bellator

Corey Anderson (13-4) vs Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1) – Bellator 251 – Nov 5th

ONE Championship

Light Heavyweight Championship: Aung La N Sang (26-10, 1 NC) vs Reinier de Ridder (12-0) – ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix – Oct 30th

Welterweight Championship: Christian Lee (13-3) vs Iuri Lapicus (14-0) – ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix – Oct 30th

Lightweight Championship: Martin Nguyen (13-3) vs Thahn Le (11-2) – ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix – Oct 30th

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Jingnan Xiong (14-2) vs Tiffany Teo (9-1) – ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix – Oct 30th

