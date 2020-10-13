Dec 21, 2019; Busan, SOUTH KOREA; Chan Sung Jung (blue gloves) defeats Frankie Edgar (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Chan Sung Jung

Vitals

5’9″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)
72″ reach, Orthodox
March 17, 1987

Record

16-5 (UFC: 6-2)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

3rd dan black belt in Taekwondo
Black belt in Judo
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
4th dan black belt in Hapkido

Championships Held

Pancrase Korea Neo-Blood Lightweight Tournament Champion: 2008
Korea FC 65 kg Tournament Champion: 2008

 

Strengths

– above average reach
– fantastic submission skills
– pulls off unique, rare submissions
– knockout power in his hands
– very aggressive fighter
– good at passing guard on the ground
– active striker – lands a lot of strikes
– uses all limbs to strike & tries unique strikes
– solid striking defense
– very good takedown accuracy & takedown defense
– belts in multiple martial art disciplines
– well rounded fighter

 

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out
– hasn’t beaten many elite opponents
– due to his aggressive style he gets hit a lot
– not an overly accurate striker
– injury prone
– missed most of prime due to military service & injury

 

Synopsis

There aren’t many fighters more exciting than The Korean Zombie.  But can he parlay his crowd-pleasing style into UFC gold?

 

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung Scouting Report