Got this e-mail this morning:

 

Will Sunday be the last time we see Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Octagon? Will he fight Georges St-Pierre? If not, who will be Khabib’s next opponent?

All of these questions and more are answered by the oddsmakers at SportsBetting.com.

The fight odds for the potential match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre list “The Eagle” as a sizable favorite, but not as big of a favorite as his UFC 254 bout against Justin Gaethje.

If the megafight between Khabib and GSP does in fact happen, the odds suggest it will be fought at the 155-pound weight class. Additionally, GSP is favored to be Khabib’s next opponent.

In regards to UFC 254, there are prop bets on Khabib and Gaethje making weight, walkouts, blood, blackouts and more.

(Note: SportsBetting.com is a licensed sportsbook in the United States. The majority of the below odds are for entertainment purposes only.)

You can see current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.com/en-us/sportsbook/mma/

Fight Odds
Khabib Nurmagomedov -300
Justin Gaethje +240

Potential Fight Odds
Khabib Nurmagomedov -260
Georges St-Pierre +220

Khabib vs. GSP fight weight
Lightweight -150
Welterweight +250
Catchweight +500

Khabib Nurmagomedov next opponent
Georges St-Pierre +150
Conor McGregor +250
Nate Diaz +400
Tony Ferguson +500
Dustin Poirier +700
Jorge Masvidal +800
Donald Cerrone +1000
Kamaru Usman +1500

Will UFC 254 be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s last fight?
Yes +600
No -1000

Will UFC 254 be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s penultimate fight?
Yes +250
No -400

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov make weight?
Yes -700
No +450

Will Justin Gaethje make weight?
Yes -800
No +500

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha during walkout?
Yes -5000
No +2500

First fighter to visibly bleed
Justin Gaethje -200
Khabib Nurmagomedov +160

First fighter to touch mat with any body part besides feet
Justin Gaethje -300
Khabib Nurmagomedov +200

Will either fighter verbally taunt the other during fight?
Yes +900
No -2500

Will either fighter be knocked out and lose consciousness?
Yes +500
No -850

Will either fighter be choked out and lose consciousness?
Yes +600
No -1000

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say “GSP” or “Georges” in post-fight octagon interview?
Yes -300
No +200

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say “Abdulmanap” or “father” in post-fight octagon interview?
Yes -150
No +110

Fight Outcome
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win by KO, TKO, DQ or Submission -125
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win by Decision or Technical Decision +275
Justin Gaethje to win by KO, TKO, DQ or Submission +400
Justin Gaethje to win by Decision or Technical Decision +1000
Draw +8000

Round Betting
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 1 +450
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 2 +450
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 3 +650
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 4 +1000
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 5 +1400
Khabib Nurmagomedov Points +275
Draw +8000
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 1 +1000
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 2 +1400
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 3 +2500
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 4 +3300
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 5 +3300
Justin Gaethje Points +1000

Total Rounds
Over 2.5
Under 2.5

Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +200
No -275

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Khabib-GSP fight odds, Khabib Next Opponent & UFC 254 Prop Bets