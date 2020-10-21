Got this e-mail this morning:
Will Sunday be the last time we see Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Octagon? Will he fight Georges St-Pierre? If not, who will be Khabib’s next opponent?
The fight odds for the potential match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre list “The Eagle” as a sizable favorite, but not as big of a favorite as his UFC 254 bout against Justin Gaethje.
If the megafight between Khabib and GSP does in fact happen, the odds suggest it will be fought at the 155-pound weight class. Additionally, GSP is favored to be Khabib’s next opponent.
In regards to UFC 254, there are prop bets on Khabib and Gaethje making weight, walkouts, blood, blackouts and more.
Fight Odds
Khabib Nurmagomedov -300
Justin Gaethje +240
Potential Fight Odds
Khabib Nurmagomedov -260
Georges St-Pierre +220
Khabib vs. GSP fight weight
Lightweight -150
Welterweight +250
Catchweight +500
Khabib Nurmagomedov next opponent
Georges St-Pierre +150
Conor McGregor +250
Nate Diaz +400
Tony Ferguson +500
Dustin Poirier +700
Jorge Masvidal +800
Donald Cerrone +1000
Kamaru Usman +1500
Will UFC 254 be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s last fight?
Yes +600
No -1000
Will UFC 254 be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s penultimate fight?
Yes +250
No -400
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov make weight?
Yes -700
No +450
Will Justin Gaethje make weight?
Yes -800
No +500
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha during walkout?
Yes -5000
No +2500
First fighter to visibly bleed
Justin Gaethje -200
Khabib Nurmagomedov +160
First fighter to touch mat with any body part besides feet
Justin Gaethje -300
Khabib Nurmagomedov +200
Will either fighter verbally taunt the other during fight?
Yes +900
No -2500
Will either fighter be knocked out and lose consciousness?
Yes +500
No -850
Will either fighter be choked out and lose consciousness?
Yes +600
No -1000
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say “GSP” or “Georges” in post-fight octagon interview?
Yes -300
No +200
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say “Abdulmanap” or “father” in post-fight octagon interview?
Yes -150
No +110
Fight Outcome
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win by KO, TKO, DQ or Submission -125
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win by Decision or Technical Decision +275
Justin Gaethje to win by KO, TKO, DQ or Submission +400
Justin Gaethje to win by Decision or Technical Decision +1000
Draw +8000
Round Betting
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 1 +450
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 2 +450
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 3 +650
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 4 +1000
Khabib Nurmagomedov to win in Round 5 +1400
Khabib Nurmagomedov Points +275
Draw +8000
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 1 +1000
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 2 +1400
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 3 +2500
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 4 +3300
Justin Gaethje to win in Round 5 +3300
Justin Gaethje Points +1000
Total Rounds
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +200
No -275
