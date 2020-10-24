Jared Cannonier career earnings

in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.

 

Jared Cannonier Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – L (Jordan) – $8,000

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – W (Asker) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Cutelaba) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – L (Teixeira) – $52,500 ($50,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF 25 Finale – Jul 7/17 – W (Roehrick) – $102,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – L (Blachowicz) – $57,000 ($52,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – L (Reyes) – $57,000 ($52,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – W (Branch) – $159,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Silva) – $113,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Hermansson) – $195,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 254 Oct 24/20 – L (Whittaker) – $80,000 ($75,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $973,000

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Jared Cannonier Career Earnings