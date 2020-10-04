Carlos Condit Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse, WEC & UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 25 – Jan 20/07 – W (Jensen) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

WEC 26 – Mar 24/07 – W (Alessio) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

WEC 29 – Aug 5/07 – W (Larson) – $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)

WEC 32 – Feb 13/08 – W (Prater) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)

WEC 35 – Aug 3/08 – W (Miura) – $51,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $7,500 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann – Apr 1/09 – L (Kampmann) – $24,000*

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Guillard – Sept 16/09 – W (Ellenberger) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

UFC 115 – Jun 12/10 – W (MacDonald) – $137,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $85,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 120 – Oct 16/10 – W (Hardy) – $120,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 132 – Jul 2/11 – W (Kim) – $143,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Diaz) – $110,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus)

UFC 154 – Nov 17/12 – L (St-Pierre) – $127,000 ($57,000 to show, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 158 – Mar 16/13 – L (Hendricks) – $107,000 ($57,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann 2 – Aug 28/13 – W (Kampmann) – $164,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – L (Woodley) – $59,000*

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Alves – May 30/15 – W (Alves) – $118,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus)*

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – L (Lawler) – $395,000 ($315,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – L (Maia) – $130,000 ($115,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – L (Magny) – $130,000 ($115,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14/18 – L (Oliveira) – $130,000 ($115,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – L (Chiesa) – $135,000 ($115,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3/20 – W (McGee) – $250,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,476,500

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Carlos Condit Career Earnings