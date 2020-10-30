RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 25: Andre Fili of the United States looks on during his featherweight bout against Felipe Arantes of Brazil during the UFC 179 at Maracanazinho on October 25, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Andre Fili Career Earnings

 

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

  • denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – W (Larsen) – $10,800 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, fined $1,200 for missing weight)*

UFC 172 – Apr 26/14 – L (Holloway) – $8,000*

UFC 179 – Oct 25/14 – W (Arantes) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – L (Pepey) – $12,000*

TUF Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – W (Benitez) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – L (Rodriguez) – $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – W (Dias) – $44,200 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $3,200 from Dias for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – L (Kattar) – $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – W (Lobov) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Bermudez) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – L (Johnson) – $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Ngannau vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Jury) – $84,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13/19 – W (Moraes) –  $140,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – L (Yusuff) – $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Eye vs Calvillo – Jun 13/20 – W (Jourdain) – $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

Career Earnings: $783,000

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Andre Fili Career Earnings