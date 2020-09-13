Congratulations to Jordz for winning our UFC Vegas 10 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Covington on Sept 19th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Angela Hill – 62%
Ottman Azaitar – 58%
Roxanne Modafferi – 58%
Mike Rodriguez – 65%
Billy Quarantillo – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 57-22 (72%)

 


UFC Vegas 10 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Jordz 11
2 Brandon Kaplan 9
2 Cameron Smith 9
2 Nathan H. 9
5 Ibrahim Mahmood 8
6 Dan 7
6 larry chaput 7
8 Agus Susanto 6
8 Cameron Walsh 6
8 Dylan Simonsen 6
8 Ryan A. MacDonald 6
8 Sam G 6
8 SternFan74 6
8 The MMA Manifesto 6
8 theJawas 6
16 Andrew Bromage 5
16 Andy Dowling 5
16 Dave K. 5
16 LECORE_ART 5
16 Luke Galloway 5
21 Ben M 4
21 Daniel 4
21 DES 4
21 Herman Martinez 4
21 Isaac 4
21 James Weise 4
21 Robert oakes 4
21 Ryan Klinkert 4
21 ryanC 4
30 Ben Hilder 3
30 Fionn O’Gorman 3
30 James Cornett 3
30 Justin Tilton 3
30 Michael J. 3
30 Neil H. 3
36 Adrian Sunnex 2
36 danny 2
36 Dee 2
36 Eduardo Ramos ( OPEN THE BORDERS ) 2
36 Lauren Morgan 2
36 Omar Abdulla 2
36 Rodney Jeninga 2
43 Andrew Nixon 1
43 Dalton Smith 1
43 Michael V. 1
43 Omar Comin’ 1
43 Owen Castle 1
43 Umar Zaheer 1
49 Ashleigh Keene 0

2020 Top Ten

1 Dave K. 134
2 Sternfan74 132
3 Nathan H. 128
4 Herman Martinez 127
5 Ryan A. MacDonald 126
The MMA Manifesto 126
6 Michael J. 123
7 Daniel 117
8 Isaac 111
9 ryanC 109
10 Cameron Walsh 103

 

