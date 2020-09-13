Congratulations to Jordz for winning our UFC Vegas 10 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Covington on Sept 19th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Angela Hill – 62%

Ottman Azaitar – 58%

Roxanne Modafferi – 58%

Mike Rodriguez – 65%

Billy Quarantillo – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 57-22 (72%)



UFC Vegas 10 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Jordz 11 2 Brandon Kaplan 9 2 Cameron Smith 9 2 Nathan H. 9 5 Ibrahim Mahmood 8 6 Dan 7 6 larry chaput 7 8 Agus Susanto 6 8 Cameron Walsh 6 8 Dylan Simonsen 6 8 Ryan A. MacDonald 6 8 Sam G 6 8 SternFan74 6 8 The MMA Manifesto 6 8 theJawas 6 16 Andrew Bromage 5 16 Andy Dowling 5 16 Dave K. 5 16 LECORE_ART 5 16 Luke Galloway 5 21 Ben M 4 21 Daniel 4 21 DES 4 21 Herman Martinez 4 21 Isaac 4 21 James Weise 4 21 Robert oakes 4 21 Ryan Klinkert 4 21 ryanC 4 30 Ben Hilder 3 30 Fionn O’Gorman 3 30 James Cornett 3 30 Justin Tilton 3 30 Michael J. 3 30 Neil H. 3 36 Adrian Sunnex 2 36 danny 2 36 Dee 2 36 Eduardo Ramos ( OPEN THE BORDERS ) 2 36 Lauren Morgan 2 36 Omar Abdulla 2 36 Rodney Jeninga 2 43 Andrew Nixon 1 43 Dalton Smith 1 43 Michael V. 1 43 Omar Comin’ 1 43 Owen Castle 1 43 Umar Zaheer 1 49 Ashleigh Keene 0

2020 Top Ten

1 Dave K. 134 2 Sternfan74 132 3 Nathan H. 128 4 Herman Martinez 127 5 Ryan A. MacDonald 126 The MMA Manifesto 126 6 Michael J. 123 7 Daniel 117 8 Isaac 111 9 ryanC 109 10 Cameron Walsh 103

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 10 Pick 'Em Results