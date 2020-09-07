There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Rose Namajunas 301 2 2 1 Zhang Weili 256 3 4 5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 119 4 5 8 Carla Esparza 64.5 5 14 15 Virna Jandiroba 62.5 6 6 14 Angela Hill 55 6 6 9 Michelle Waterson 55 8 8 7 Claudia Gadelha 50.5 9 9 16 Mackenzie Dern 43.5 10 11 Amanda Lemos 37 11 NR Emily Whitmire 35.5 12 NR Polyana Viana 35 13 10 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 31.5 14 12 12 Tecia Torres 29 15 14 Kay Hanson 25 16 12 Felice Herrig 24.5 17 16 11 Yan Xiaonan 23.5 18 17 10 Marina Rodriguez 22 19 18 Brianna Van Buren 18 20 19 Randa Markos 14 21 21 Livia Renata Souza 12.5 22 20 Loma Lookboonmee 9 23 21 Ashley Yoder 7.5 24 23 Hannah Cifers 5.5 25 28 Mallory Martin 5 26 25 Miranda Granger 4.5 26 24 Mizuki Inoue 4.5 28 26 Aleksandra Albu 4 28 26 Nadia Kassem 4 30 28 Ariane Carnelossi 0 30 28 Hannah Goldy 0 30 28 Jinh Yu Frey 0

