There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|497.5
|2
|2
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|312
|3
|3
|2
|Colby Covington
|310.5
|4
|4
|Conor McGregor
|259
|5
|5
|3
|Gilbert Burns
|218
|6
|6
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|204.5
|7
|7
|6
|Stephen Thompson
|182
|8
|8
|11
|Vicente Luque
|180
|9
|9
|15
|Anthony Pettis
|169
|10
|10
|11
|Neil Magny
|152
|11
|11
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|148.5
|12
|12
|9
|Michael Chiesa
|146
|13
|13
|Niko Price
|138
|14
|16
|Muslim Salikhov
|136.5
|15
|17
|Claudio Silva
|134
|16
|19
|13
|Geoff Neal
|116
|16
|13
|16
|Robbie Lawler
|116
|18
|20
|7
|Demian Maia
|113
|19
|21
|James Vick
|112
|20
|22
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|104
|21
|23
|Warlley Alves
|103
|22
|24
|Alexey Kunchenko
|99
|23
|25
|Matt Brown
|94.5
|24
|26
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|94
|25
|27
|Li Jingliang
|92
|26
|28
|Randy Brown
|91
|27
|29
|Mike Perry
|90.5
|28
|30
|Belal Muhammad
|86
|29
|31
|14
|Nate Diaz
|85.5
|30
|32
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|80
|31
|33
|Rustam Khabilov
|72.5
|32
|34
|Jake Matthews
|70
|33
|NR
|Alan Jouban
|67.5
|34
|36
|Diego Sanchez
|66.5
|35
|52
|Daniel Rodriguez
|62.5
|36
|38
|Alex Morono
|60.5
|36
|35
|Dwight Grant
|60.5
|38
|39
|Khaos Williams
|60
|39
|40
|Song Kenan
|57
|40
|41
|Mickey Gall
|56
|41
|42
|Lyman Good
|55
|42
|43
|Alex Oliveira
|54.5
|42
|43
|Dhiego Lima
|54.5
|44
|37
|Bryan Barberena
|54
|44
|45
|Ramazan Emeev
|54
|46
|46
|Peter Sobotta
|51.5
|47
|47
|Miguel Baeza
|49.5
|47
|47
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|49.5
|49
|49
|Tim Means
|48.5
|50
|50
|Takashi Sato
|45
|51
|62
|Sean Brady
|43
|52
|51
|Danny Roberts
|42
|53
|53
|Michel Pereira
|33
|54
|54
|Mounir Lazeez
|30
|55
|56
|Nicolas Dalby
|27
|56
|58
|Laureano Staropoli
|23.5
|57
|57
|Christian Aguilera
|22.5
|58
|59
|David Zawada
|20
|58
|59
|Max Griffin
|20
|60
|61
|Jesse Ronson
|15
|61
|63
|Court McGee
|12
|61
|63
|Erik Koch
|12
|63
|65
|Emil Meek
|7
|64
|NR
|Matthew Semelsberger
|5
|65
|66
|Sergey Khandozhko
|4.5
|66
|68
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|0
|66
|68
|Anthony Ivy
|0
|66
|NR
|Carlos Condit
|0
|66
|NR
|Carlton Minus
|0
|66
|68
|Cole Williams
|0
|66
|68
|Gabriel Green
|0
|66
|68
|Jason Witt
|0
|66
|68
|Niklas Stolze
|0
|66
|68
|Rhys McKee
|0
|66
|68
|Zelim Imadaev
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
