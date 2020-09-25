May 30, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gilbert Burns of Brazil (blue gloves) reacts after his victory over Tyron Woodley (red gloves) in their welterweight fight during UFC Fight Night. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 497.5
2 2 8 Tyron Woodley 312
3 3 2 Colby Covington 310.5
4 4 Conor McGregor 259
5 5 3 Gilbert Burns 218
6 6 5 Jorge Masvidal 204.5
7 7 6 Stephen Thompson 182
8 8 11 Vicente Luque 180
9 9 15 Anthony Pettis 169
10 10 11 Neil Magny 152
11 11 Anthony Rocco Martin 148.5
12 12 9 Michael Chiesa 146
13 13 Niko Price 138
14 16 Muslim Salikhov 136.5
15 17 Claudio Silva 134
16 19 13 Geoff Neal 116
16 13 16 Robbie Lawler 116
18 20 7 Demian Maia 113
19 21 James Vick 112
20 22 Abdul Razak Alhassan 104
21 23 Warlley Alves 103
22 24 Alexey Kunchenko 99
23 25 Matt Brown 94.5
24 26 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 94
25 27 Li Jingliang 92
26 28 Randy Brown 91
27 29 Mike Perry 90.5
28 30 Belal Muhammad 86
29 31 14 Nate Diaz 85.5
30 32 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80
31 33 Rustam Khabilov 72.5
32 34 Jake Matthews 70
33 NR Alan Jouban 67.5
34 36 Diego Sanchez 66.5
35 52 Daniel Rodriguez 62.5
36 38 Alex Morono 60.5
36 35 Dwight Grant 60.5
38 39 Khaos Williams 60
39 40 Song Kenan 57
40 41 Mickey Gall 56
41 42 Lyman Good 55
42 43 Alex Oliveira 54.5
42 43 Dhiego Lima 54.5
44 37 Bryan Barberena 54
44 45 Ramazan Emeev 54
46 46 Peter Sobotta 51.5
47 47 Miguel Baeza 49.5
47 47 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5
49 49 Tim Means 48.5
50 50 Takashi Sato 45
51 62 Sean Brady 43
52 51 Danny Roberts 42
53 53 Michel Pereira 33
54 54 Mounir Lazeez 30
55 56 Nicolas Dalby 27
56 58 Laureano Staropoli 23.5
57 57 Christian Aguilera 22.5
58 59 David Zawada 20
58 59 Max Griffin 20
60 61 Jesse Ronson 15
61 63 Court McGee 12
61 63 Erik Koch 12
63 65 Emil Meek 7
64 NR Matthew Semelsberger 5
65 66 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5
66 68 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0
66 68 Anthony Ivy 0
66 NR Carlos Condit 0
66 NR Carlton Minus 0
66 68 Cole Williams 0
66 68 Gabriel Green 0
66 68 Jason Witt 0
66 68 Niklas Stolze 0
66 68 Rhys McKee 0
66 68 Zelim Imadaev 0

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

