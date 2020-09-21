There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 485 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 294 3 3 8 Derek Brunson 202 4 4 5 Jack Hermansson 176.5 5 5 4 Jared Cannonier 172 5 5 9 Kelvin Gastelum 172 7 7 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 163 8 8 3 Paulo Costa 157 9 9 7 Darren Till 153 10 10 15 Marvin Vettori 136 11 11 13 Brad Tavares 116 11 11 10 Chris Weidman 116 11 NR Sean Strickland 116 14 13 6 Yoel Romero 112 15 15 16 Ian Heinisch 105 16 16 12 Edmen Shahbazyan 99.5 16 14 11 Uriah Hall 99.5 18 17 James Krause 98.5 19 18 Trevin Giles 82.5 20 19 Brendan Allen 82 21 21 14 Omari Akhmedov 76.5 22 23 Zak Cummings 59 23 24 Tom Breese 58 24 25 Kevin Holland 56.5 25 22 Darren Stewart 54.5 26 25 Krzysztof Jotko 53 27 27 Karl Roberson 51.5 27 NR Khamzat Chimaev 51.5 29 NR Gerald Meerschaert 51 30 45 Andre Muniz 44.5 31 28 Eryk Anders 44 32 29 Andrew Sanchez 43.5 33 NR Anderson Silva 40 33 30 Markus Perez 40 35 31 Rodolfo Vieira 37 36 33 Jack Marshman 27.5 37 32 Alessio Di Chirico 24 38 34 Anthony Hernandez 22.5 38 34 Julian Marquez 22.5 40 36 Punahele Soriano 20 41 37 Makhmud Muradov 19.5 42 38 Charles Byrd 17.5 42 38 Oskar Piechota 17.5 44 40 Bartosz Fabinski 11 45 41 Marc-Andre Barriault 10 46 42 John Phillips 9 47 42 Maki Pitolo 8 48 44 Trevor Smith 6 49 NR Abu Azaitar 5 49 45 Bevon Lewis 5 49 NR Impa Kasanganay 5 49 45 Jun Yong Park 5 53 48 Saparbek Safarov 4.5 53 48 Wellington Turman 4.5 55 51 Adam Yandiev 0 55 51 Alen Amedovski 0 55 51 Antonio Arroyo 0 55 51 Joaquin Buckley 0 55 51 Kyle Daukaus 0 55 51 Roman Kopylov 0

