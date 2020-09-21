There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|485
|2
|2
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|294
|3
|3
|8
|Derek Brunson
|202
|4
|4
|5
|Jack Hermansson
|176.5
|5
|5
|4
|Jared Cannonier
|172
|5
|5
|9
|Kelvin Gastelum
|172
|7
|7
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|163
|8
|8
|3
|Paulo Costa
|157
|9
|9
|7
|Darren Till
|153
|10
|10
|15
|Marvin Vettori
|136
|11
|11
|13
|Brad Tavares
|116
|11
|11
|10
|Chris Weidman
|116
|11
|NR
|Sean Strickland
|116
|14
|13
|6
|Yoel Romero
|112
|15
|15
|16
|Ian Heinisch
|105
|16
|16
|12
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|99.5
|16
|14
|11
|Uriah Hall
|99.5
|18
|17
|James Krause
|98.5
|19
|18
|Trevin Giles
|82.5
|20
|19
|Brendan Allen
|82
|21
|21
|14
|Omari Akhmedov
|76.5
|22
|23
|Zak Cummings
|59
|23
|24
|Tom Breese
|58
|24
|25
|Kevin Holland
|56.5
|25
|22
|Darren Stewart
|54.5
|26
|25
|Krzysztof Jotko
|53
|27
|27
|Karl Roberson
|51.5
|27
|NR
|Khamzat Chimaev
|51.5
|29
|NR
|Gerald Meerschaert
|51
|30
|45
|Andre Muniz
|44.5
|31
|28
|Eryk Anders
|44
|32
|29
|Andrew Sanchez
|43.5
|33
|NR
|Anderson Silva
|40
|33
|30
|Markus Perez
|40
|35
|31
|Rodolfo Vieira
|37
|36
|33
|Jack Marshman
|27.5
|37
|32
|Alessio Di Chirico
|24
|38
|34
|Anthony Hernandez
|22.5
|38
|34
|Julian Marquez
|22.5
|40
|36
|Punahele Soriano
|20
|41
|37
|Makhmud Muradov
|19.5
|42
|38
|Charles Byrd
|17.5
|42
|38
|Oskar Piechota
|17.5
|44
|40
|Bartosz Fabinski
|11
|45
|41
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|10
|46
|42
|John Phillips
|9
|47
|42
|Maki Pitolo
|8
|48
|44
|Trevor Smith
|6
|49
|NR
|Abu Azaitar
|5
|49
|45
|Bevon Lewis
|5
|49
|NR
|Impa Kasanganay
|5
|49
|45
|Jun Yong Park
|5
|53
|48
|Saparbek Safarov
|4.5
|53
|48
|Wellington Turman
|4.5
|55
|51
|Adam Yandiev
|0
|55
|51
|Alen Amedovski
|0
|55
|51
|Antonio Arroyo
|0
|55
|51
|Joaquin Buckley
|0
|55
|51
|Kyle Daukaus
|0
|55
|51
|Roman Kopylov
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
