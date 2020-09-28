There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 2 2 Justin Gaethje 373 3 3 4 Tony Ferguson 303.5 4 4 3 Dustin Poirier 287 5 5 7 Charles Oliveira 282 6 6 5 Dan Hooker 205.5 7 7 11 Kevin Lee 203 8 8 13 Islam Makhachev 187.5 9 9 12 Beneil Dariush 176 10 10 Josh Emmett 175 11 11 9 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171 12 12 8 Paul Felder 155.5 13 13 Alexander Hernandez 140 14 NR Rafael dos Anjos 137.5 15 14 Francisco Trinaldo 132.5 16 15 15 Drew Dober 129.5 17 16 14 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 18 17 10 Al Iaquinta 116 19 18 David Teymur 110 20 19 Scott Holtzman 109.5 21 20 Leonardo Santos 109 22 21 Renato Moicano 92 23 22 Jim Miller 89 24 23 Vinc Pichel 87 25 25 Yancy Medeiros 75 26 24 Khama Worthy 68 27 26 Davi Ramos 67.5 28 27 Damir Hadzovic 66.5 29 28 Joe Lauzon 64 30 29 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5 31 36 Jalin Turner 60 32 31 Arman Tsarukyan 51.5 33 66 Ottman Azaitar 49 34 33 Gabriel Benitez 48 35 34 Alexander Yakovlev 46.5 35 34 Nasrat Haqparast 46.5 37 36 Clay Guida 45 38 38 Devonte Smith 43 38 38 Joel Alvarez 43 40 65 Bobby Green 41 40 41 Drakkar Klose 41 42 42 John Makdessi 40.5 43 43 Charles Rosa 40 44 45 Lando Vannata 38 45 46 Michael Johnson 37.5 46 47 Marc Diakiese 35 47 48 Kevin Aguilar 34 47 44 Roosevelt Roberts 34 49 61 Joe Solecki 33.5 50 49 Alan Patrick 28 51 51 Don Madge 27.5 52 53 Brad Riddell 27 53 52 Frank Camacho 26.5 54 50 Austin Hubbard 26 55 53 Matt Frevola 24.5 55 53 Omar Morales 24.5 55 53 Rafael Fiziev 24.5 58 57 Claudio Puelles 23 59 58 Alex White 21.5 60 NR Kevin Croom 20 61 60 Christos Giagos 18 62 62 Mark Madsen 14 63 63 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 64 64 Joseph Duffy 13 65 66 Tristan Connelly 10 66 68 Thiago Moises 9 67 69 Alex da Silva 4.5 68 70 Brok Weaver 4 68 NR Jessin Ayari 4 70 71 Alexander Munoz 0 70 71 Fares Ziam 0 70 71 Jai Herbert 0 70 71 Jamie Mullarkey 0 70 71 Jonathan Pearce 0 70 71 Joshua Culibao 0 70 NR Luigi Vendramini 0 70 71 Matt Wiman 0 70 71 Rodrigo Vargas 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

