There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|508.5
|2
|2
|2
|Justin Gaethje
|373
|3
|3
|4
|Tony Ferguson
|303.5
|4
|4
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|287
|5
|5
|7
|Charles Oliveira
|282
|6
|6
|5
|Dan Hooker
|205.5
|7
|7
|11
|Kevin Lee
|203
|8
|8
|13
|Islam Makhachev
|187.5
|9
|9
|12
|Beneil Dariush
|176
|10
|10
|Josh Emmett
|175
|11
|11
|9
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|171
|12
|12
|8
|Paul Felder
|155.5
|13
|13
|Alexander Hernandez
|140
|14
|NR
|Rafael dos Anjos
|137.5
|15
|14
|Francisco Trinaldo
|132.5
|16
|15
|15
|Drew Dober
|129.5
|17
|16
|14
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|18
|17
|10
|Al Iaquinta
|116
|19
|18
|David Teymur
|110
|20
|19
|Scott Holtzman
|109.5
|21
|20
|Leonardo Santos
|109
|22
|21
|Renato Moicano
|92
|23
|22
|Jim Miller
|89
|24
|23
|Vinc Pichel
|87
|25
|25
|Yancy Medeiros
|75
|26
|24
|Khama Worthy
|68
|27
|26
|Davi Ramos
|67.5
|28
|27
|Damir Hadzovic
|66.5
|29
|28
|Joe Lauzon
|64
|30
|29
|Magomed Mustafaev
|62.5
|31
|36
|Jalin Turner
|60
|32
|31
|Arman Tsarukyan
|51.5
|33
|66
|Ottman Azaitar
|49
|34
|33
|Gabriel Benitez
|48
|35
|34
|Alexander Yakovlev
|46.5
|35
|34
|Nasrat Haqparast
|46.5
|37
|36
|Clay Guida
|45
|38
|38
|Devonte Smith
|43
|38
|38
|Joel Alvarez
|43
|40
|65
|Bobby Green
|41
|40
|41
|Drakkar Klose
|41
|42
|42
|John Makdessi
|40.5
|43
|43
|Charles Rosa
|40
|44
|45
|Lando Vannata
|38
|45
|46
|Michael Johnson
|37.5
|46
|47
|Marc Diakiese
|35
|47
|48
|Kevin Aguilar
|34
|47
|44
|Roosevelt Roberts
|34
|49
|61
|Joe Solecki
|33.5
|50
|49
|Alan Patrick
|28
|51
|51
|Don Madge
|27.5
|52
|53
|Brad Riddell
|27
|53
|52
|Frank Camacho
|26.5
|54
|50
|Austin Hubbard
|26
|55
|53
|Matt Frevola
|24.5
|55
|53
|Omar Morales
|24.5
|55
|53
|Rafael Fiziev
|24.5
|58
|57
|Claudio Puelles
|23
|59
|58
|Alex White
|21.5
|60
|NR
|Kevin Croom
|20
|61
|60
|Christos Giagos
|18
|62
|62
|Mark Madsen
|14
|63
|63
|Damir Ismagulov
|13.5
|64
|64
|Joseph Duffy
|13
|65
|66
|Tristan Connelly
|10
|66
|68
|Thiago Moises
|9
|67
|69
|Alex da Silva
|4.5
|68
|70
|Brok Weaver
|4
|68
|NR
|Jessin Ayari
|4
|70
|71
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|70
|71
|Fares Ziam
|0
|70
|71
|Jai Herbert
|0
|70
|71
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|70
|71
|Jonathan Pearce
|0
|70
|71
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|70
|NR
|Luigi Vendramini
|0
|70
|71
|Matt Wiman
|0
|70
|71
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Sept 28/20