There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 2 1 Stipe Miocic 554 2 NR Jon Jones 396 3 3 2 Francis Ngannou 330.5 4 4 3 Curtis Blaydes 228.5 5 5 6 Alistair Overeem 197.5 6 14 4 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 147.5 7 9 5 Derrick Lewis 141 8 6 12 Aleksei Oleinik 124 9 10 7 Alexander Volkov 112.5 10 7 8 Junior dos Santos 111.5 11 11 Fabricio Werdum 99 12 12 9 Walt Harris 98 13 13 10 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97 14 15 Ben Rothwell 81.5 15 16 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 72 16 17 Ilir Latifi 71 17 18 Stefan Struve 66 18 20 Marcin Tybura 61.5 19 21 Alexander Gustafsson 59 19 21 13 Sergei Pavlovich 59 21 23 14 Ciryl Gane 52.5 22 24 14 Blagoy Ivanov 40.5 22 24 Chase Sherman 40.5 24 26 Andrei Arlovski 36 25 28 16 Tanner Boser 32.5 26 27 10 Augusto Sakai 30.5 27 29 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 28 30 Greg Hardy 29.5 29 31 Sergey Spivak 29 30 NR Alexander Romanov 25 30 NR Chris Daukaus 25 30 32 Juan Espino 25 33 33 Maurice Greene 24 34 34 Yorgan De Castro 22.5 35 35 Gian Villante 21 36 36 Tom Aspinall 20 37 37 Jake Collier 18.5 38 38 Justin Tafa 10 38 38 Rodrigo Nascimento 10 40 40 Raphael Pessoa 4.5 41 41 Ben Sosoli 0 41 41 Carlos Felipe 0 41 41 Don’Tale Mayes 0 41 41 Jarjis Danho 0 41 41 Jeff Hughes 0 41 41 Justin Frazier 0 41 41 Maxim Grishin 0 41 41 Michel Batista 0 41 NR Parker Porter 0 41 41 Philipe Lins 0 41 NR Roque Martinez 0 41 41 Todd Duffee 0





Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

