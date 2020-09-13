What a battle that main event was! And, fittingly, it’s winner, Michelle Waterson, was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Michelle Waterson: $175,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ed Herman: $140,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $119,000 ($54,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $95,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Barberena: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ottman Azaitar: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Croom: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jalin Turner: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Rodriguez: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alan Patrick: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Billy Quarantillo: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sabina Mazo: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justine Kish: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Romanov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khama Worthy: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julia Avila: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Nelson: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brok Weaver: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Ivy: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Roque Martinez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay