UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana

Oct 3, 2020

Flash Forum

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

3,983 – worst UFC card in over two years

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-3,900 points, with an average card ranking 7,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 10:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Holly Holm (13-5, #4 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Irene Aldana (12-5, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Yorgan De Castro (6-1, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Carlos Felipe (8-1, #41 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Germaine de Randamie (9-4, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Julianna Pena (10-3, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Middleweights:

Roman Kopylov (8-1, #55 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese (11-2, #23 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Dequan Townsend (21-11, #55 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic (9-0)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Kyler Phillips (7-1, #54 ranked bantamweight) vs Cameron Else (7-4)

Welterweights:

Carlos Condit (30-13, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Court McGee (20-9, #61 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Charles Jourdain (10-3, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Joshua Culibao (8-1, #76 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Jordan Williams (9-3, 1 NC) vs Nassourdine Imavov (8-2)

Women’s Strawweights:

Loma Lookboonme (4-2, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jinh Yu Frey (9-5, #30 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Casey Kenney (14-2-1, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Heili Alatang (14-7-1, #46 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Luigi Vendramini (8-1, #70 ranked lightweight) vs Jessin Ayari (16-5, #68 ranked lightweight)

Betting Odds:

