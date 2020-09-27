Israel Adesanya proved he is an all-time great last night at UFC 253 on UFC Fight Island, stopping Paulo Costa and getting the night’s biggest paycheck.

Before we go any further, we should note that international fight commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name to see their full career earnings)

Israel Adesanya: $690,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz: $430,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paulo Costa: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Reyes: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Diego Sanchez: $127,000 ($107,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Matthews: $114,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kara-France: $82,000 ($27,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Royval: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ketlen Vieira: $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $65,000 ($60,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hakeem Dawodu: $53,400 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,400 from Tukhugov for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Juan Espino: $37,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Riddell: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Young: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $2,000 from Klein for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

William Knight: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danilo Marques: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zubaira Tukhugov: $22,600 ($22,000 to show, $4,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ludovit Klein: $21,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksa Camur: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex da Silva: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jeff Hughes: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khabis Ibragimov: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 253 Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay