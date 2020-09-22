UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa

Sept 26, 2020

Flash Forum

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,504 – average (top heavy)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Middleweight Championship:

Israel Adesanya (19-0, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Paulo Costa (13-0, #8 ranked middleweight)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:

Dominick Reyes (12-1, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jan Blachowicz (26-8, #1 ranked light heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Kai Kara-France (21-8, 1 NC, #14 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Royval (11-4, #18 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Ketlen Vieira (10-1, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sijara Eubanks (7-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1, #33 ranked featherweight) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1, #41 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Brad Riddell (8-1, #53 ranked lightweight) vs Alex da Silva (21-2, #61 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Diego Sanchez (31-12, #36 ranked welterweight) vs Jake Matthews (16-4, #34 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Shane Young (13-4, #45 ranked featherweight) vs Ludovit Klein (16-2)

Light Heavyweights:

William Knight (8-1) vs Aleksa Camur (6-0, #34 ranked light heavyweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Juan Espino (10-1, #30 ranked heavyweight) vs Jeff Hughes (10-3, 1 NC, #41 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Khadis Ibragimov (8-3, #40 ranked light heavyweight) vs Danilo Marques (9-2)

