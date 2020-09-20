Tyron Woodley Career Earnings

(Strikeforce & UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Lawler vs Shields – Jun 6/09 – W (Woods) – $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce Challengers: Kennedy vs Cummings – Sept 25/09 – W (Light) – $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Bears – Nov 20/09 – W (Bears) – $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Lindland vs Casey – May 21/10 – W (Coy) – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Noons II – Oct 9/10 – W (Galvao) – $15,000 ($7,500 to show, $7,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Saffiedine – Jan 7/11 – W (Saffiedine) – $21,000 ($10,500 to show, $10,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Henderson – Jul 30/11 – W (Daley) – $27,000 ($13,500 to show, $13,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Jardine – Jan 7/12 – W (Mein) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Kennedy – Jul 14/12 – L (Marquardt) – $43,425

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – W (Hieron) – $87,000 ($43,500 to show, $43,500 win bonus)

UFC 161 – Jun 15/13 – L (Shields) – $52,000*

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – W (Koscheck) – $154,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Condit) – $112,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus)*

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – L (MacDonald) – $60,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le – Aug 23/14 – W (Kim) – $170,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – W (Gastelum) – $139,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $9,000 from opponent for missing weight)

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – N/A – $80,000 ($70,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship) – UFC paid out despite fight being cancelled

UFC 201 – Jul 30/16 – W (Lawler) – $420,000 ($270,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – D (Thompson) – $490,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – W (Thompson) – $540,000 ($400,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Maia) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 228 – Aug 8/18 – W (Till) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Usman) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC London – N/A – $20,000 (purse paid despite event being cancelled)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – L (Burns) – $210,000 ($200,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – L (Covington) – $215,000 ($200,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $4,609,425

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Tyron Woodley Career Earnings